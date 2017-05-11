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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/floors : rug

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"In my Alpine Noir project, we used laminate kitchen cabinets because of the ease of maintenance and cost savings," explains interior designer Casey Keasler of Casework. The vintage Moroccan checkerboard runner is from Kat + Maouche.
Malik Ashiru and OSSO Architecture rehabbed an apartment that had been unaltered since the 1980s. The old, constricted kitchen gave way to an open space with new Bosch appliances and a sleek wood island. A new steel structure replaces a wall that was removed during the renovation.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
Pops of color carry through from the cabinets, to the carpet tiles, to the artwork and furnishings. Black and white accents balance with the boldness.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
By using color, wood, and polished concrete floors, this apartment in Berlin is full of personality. In the kitchen, polished statuario marble covers both the island's countertop and the backsplash in the custom kitchen cabinet block. PSLAB designed the light fixtures, and the island has open shelving incorporated into it for easy access to cookbooks and other reading material.
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
A 1953 modern home by Curtis and Davis in New Orleans’s Lakeshore neighborhood proved too tempting to pass up for veteran renovators Maury Strong, a film producer with an A-list client roster, and Ron Caron, a public school teacher. But the couple soon discovered that the flood-damaged structure with multiple sloppy renovations was a bigger challenge than they had imagined. With the help of a team led by Wayne Troyer and Natan Diacon-Furtado of studioWTA and the original architectural plans, they created a modern oasis to last a lifetime.