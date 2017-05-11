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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
Kitchen island
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
Light blue resin for the floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen and bathroom.