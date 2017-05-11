Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/floors : dark hardwood

The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
Long Cabin kitchen.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
The use of both black and white kitchen cabinets is a unique design choice for black and white kitchens, but it works well in this lovely kitchen, a study in dark and light. It incorporates a fantastic black-and-white marble backsplash, which brings together the kitchen’s many other elements, like dark hardwood floors and a white quartz countertop.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
The firm opened up the closed off kitchen, orienting it in the center of the living space.
CresseyKitchen at Chelsea by Cressey
From the deck entering the kitchen.
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
View on the kitchen
The second-story, basically a catwalk that threads between the large, exposed trusses, is mostly residual space used for storage.
Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone.
Kitchen and Dining Area
Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully
Lake Chelan
Kitchen and flexible entry space

