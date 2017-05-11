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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/floors : cement tile

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
Furniture and decoration add the characteristic colorfull palete of mexican traditions