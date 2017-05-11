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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/counters : stone

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In this kitchen with white cabinets, Fireclay Tile in a classic subway pattern go beyond the standard 18" high backsplash, which brings the eye up the walls of the kitchen. The gloss of the tiles allows light to reflect throughout the space, keeping it bright and cheery despite the darker color.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
A large dark wood stained island provides extra storage and work space for both the parents and the children.