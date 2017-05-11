All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/cabinets : wood

289 Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Wood Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
Kitchen
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The open kitchen is bright and airy with updates which include a marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances, and a stylish tile backsplash.
The renovated kitchen perfectly integrates into the home's midcentury vibe.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Kitchen
Kitchen
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
The open-plan living space is long and lean.
The kitchen.
The home features a contemporary kitchen, but potential buyers may want to renovate it to match the home's midcentury look.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
One of the home's highlights is the lanai. Set right off the kitchen, the outdoor porch connects seamlessly to the home.
The updated kitchen has walnut-paneled cabinetry, quartz countertops, a turquoise tile backsplash, and a large center island with seating.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
A view from the kitchen towards the living space.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
A detail of the kitchen. The ceramic mugs are from Slopey Made.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The sleek kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, Miele oven, Wolf Cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The cabinetry is white oak.
A waterfall-edge quartz-topped island creates a dramatic statement in the minimalist kitchen. A window cutout behind the sink overlooks forest views to the west.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
The open kitchen was converted from the original garage, and carries the wood pattern from the exterior inside with the accented ceiling.
"It was important that the kitchen was open for both entertaining and for daily use. The cook top is in the island so the cook and the food is the focus of the conversation," Troyer says.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The updated kitchen features an Elite Tile backsplash, white quartz countertops, and new plumbing and lighting.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.