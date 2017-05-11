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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/cabinets : open

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The kitchen peninsula, perfect for casual dining, is one of four designated eating spaces in the home, along with the formal dining room, back deck, and roof deck. Getting creative in lockdown, "we pretended they were different restaurants or cafés and would use each for different meals and coffee breaks throughout the day," says Melanie.
An eye-catching black kitchen provides a bold counterpoint to the otherwise light and airy interior palette. LG appliances, Wilsonart quartz counters in Manhattan, Vertical Tube pendants from Castor Design, and Restoration Hardware French T-Back Stools complete the striking space.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
The in-law suite shares two walls with the main house to save construction and operation costs, but is equipped with a separate entrance, a private patio, and a full kitchen, living area, ensuite bedroom, and laundry.
The Caesarstone raw concrete kitchen countertop matches the gray Betontech floor tiles.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The updated kitchen features an Elite Tile backsplash, white quartz countertops, and new plumbing and lighting.
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
The contractor installed the walnut trim, shelving, and cabinets sides and backing on site.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
Rios describes Unit B as the more feminine of the two units. Here, black and white cabinets feature a glint of brass hardware. Made of brass galvanized pipe and glass, the shelves by the kitchen sink combine aesthetics and function.
To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, ModOp Design used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash and all bathroom tiles in this Los Angeles renovation.
Earth tone tiles back a Kohler sink at this energy efficient home in Davis, California. The backsplash is from Heath Ceramics, the sink is Kohler, and the custom millwork is by Schmidt's Cabinetry.
The new kitchen features New Calacatta quartz countertops and backsplash by Stone Designs by Santos. The wall sconces are from an Etsy shop.
Formica Laminate (2297-58 Terrill and 464-58 Graystone) was used for the cabinetry, some with walnut veneer. The flooring is DuChateau Riverstone Collection European Oak in color Danube.
The kitchen was designed to blend with the open floor plan. The SMEG refrigerator was chosen to feel like a piece of furniture and many of the household items add a sculptural quality.
111 House kitchen.
The bright, airy kitchen combines warm white oak millwork with crisp white solid surface accents. The sink is highlighted by a glass backsplash with an operable window, while a bar-height counter at the peninsula encourages guests to congregate in the heart of the home.
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
New Affiliates transformed Victoria Bartlett’s 1,000-square-foot loft in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, using everyday materials like brass and plywood. The shelves are made with Home Depot hardware.
The sink’s copper pipes were rerouted to come down from the ceiling instead of up through the cabinets. Some of the storage units have lacquered MDF faces.
Kitchen
Elevation of kitchen cabinetry