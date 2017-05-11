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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/backsplashes : metal

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Metal Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Conserve water and energy by swapping your regular kitchen and bathroom taps for more efficient faucets.
The Corian countertop in the kitchen and the bespoke timber kitchen cabinets and breakfast bench were the most expensive parts of the build-out.
The kitchen cabinets conceal plumbing and other services. As storage in the tiny space is at a premium, the decision was made to shorten drawers as needed, rather than simply installing dummy fronts.
The streamlined Henrybuilt kitchen features a hidden range hood and pops of color that reference the home’s red-tinted glass.
A central fireplace, designed as a minimal, gray block and visible from both sides, subtly separates the living and dining zones.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
Kitchen
The waterfall countertop is paired with black stained oak counter stools from Afteroom.
Accenting the warm wood tones, pops of cobalt blue are found throughout the home, including in the kitchen. The space, which anchors the new living wing, features custom lacquer finish cabinets, Caesarstone counters, a Bertazzoni range, a Miele dishwasher, a Kohler sink, and a custom stainless steel backsplash.