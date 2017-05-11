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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The kitchen.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
014.CASA PEX
Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully