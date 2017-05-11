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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
"If I can't see it properly it usually goes to waste, so it's important that I know what's where," Downing Pickens says of her kitchen supply. Organization is especially needed when kitchens are being used more often that usual.
Portland-based pastry chef Andrea Nicholas purchased a 1953 midcentury ranch whose 2,500 square feet needed "a lot of TLC." Nicholas hired architect Risa Boyer to design the renovation, which involved opening up the kitchen to the dining room and creating a contemporary open-plan living space.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
It also features a fun, tropical-themed wet bar.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
CresseyKitchen at Chelsea by Cressey
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Dining and kitchen
Kitchen
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.