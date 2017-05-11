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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
"The solid oak floor is like its own piece of horizontal furniture, blending perfectly with the natural feel, as the soft oak planks flow together throughout the entire apartment,” says Vibeke Jenssen.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Augustin spent $6200 on concrete floors, which included the new slab and the control joins, as well as grinding, polishing, and sealing. “We just put one layer of sealer on and they ground it down a bit,
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The kitchen was designed so that the cooktop is in the Caesarstone-wrapped island, which means the cook can enjoy the view while they work. “I love cooking and looking out,” says Michele.
Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
The hemlock slat ceiling runs throughout the first floor, save for the living room. The slats hide acoustical batting and tracks for lighting. It also adds warmth, texture, and interest, and provides a sense of continuity.
The faucet is by Brizo, and the sink is from Kräus. The backsplash is a handmade white ceramic tile that lends some organic irregularity to the scheme.
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
The kitchen, kept in the same location, was opened up dramatically. Gray cabinets from IKEA are topped with honed granite countertops; an oil painting of the original cottage sits on one of the floating shelves.
Don't dismiss the kitchen as a modern day parlor. Sarrah Khan of Agencie Architecture & Engineering says, “ Kitchens are modern parlor rooms. In today’s homes, kitchens serve a double function of both cooking and entertaining zones.”
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
The kitchen peninsula, perfect for casual dining, is one of four designated eating spaces in the home, along with the formal dining room, back deck, and roof deck. Getting creative in lockdown, "we pretended they were different restaurants or cafés and would use each for different meals and coffee breaks throughout the day," says Melanie.
An eye-catching black kitchen provides a bold counterpoint to the otherwise light and airy interior palette. LG appliances, Wilsonart quartz counters in Manhattan, Vertical Tube pendants from Castor Design, and Restoration Hardware French T-Back Stools complete the striking space.
Thanks to an existing functional layout and adequate size, there wasn't much need to change the plan of the kitchen and the placement of appliances and plumbing.
"We had all white cabinets in our NY kitchen and wanted to try something different and more colorful here,
A cantilevered peninsula offers a smart, space-saving solution for the 900-square-foot layout: It offers ample space for food preparation and also acts as a dining area.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.
Cheng opened up the kitchen to the main living spaces and gave it an uber-functional layout.
Garcia specified display space, complete with a shelf, behind the Murphy bed, so that it “creates a moment” when the bed is folded down, the architect says.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.
"The mixed metals play off that light-and-classic kitchen palette in the kitchen, while the dining area brings in the coziness of a lived-in home," Gebhardt says.
"Even a simple hardware swap or new lighting can transform a space, so keeping those core materials within a neutral palette allows for flexibility with updates over time," Gebhardt advises. "You really can’t go wrong with white oak, marble, and white-gray cabinetry." In the reimagined kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops meet Boston Arctic white subway tile, punctuated by Rejuvenation hardware. Meritage Hardwood Flooring was used throughout.
The kitchen has a large central island, with the range and workspaces on the right and a huge built-in on the left in front of the stair. A bright, white laminate wall holds the oven and refrigerator. Architect Nicholas Fiore says this element “pumps the brakes a bit” on the white oak shiplap walls and white oak ceiling.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops.
The dining area features a Cherner table and Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobson that are brightly colored to represent the color wheel.
In California's idyllic Sea Ranch community, a vacation home privileges views of the Pacific Ocean and fog-shrouded trees. The bright and airy interiors, following a crisp, Scandinavian aesthetic, are pared back to retain focus on the spectacular surroundings.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
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