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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/lighting : track

Kitchen Concrete Counters Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
Located on the ground level, the kitchen and main living space are open to the elements. Large sliding doors pocket into the wall cavity, providing a seamless connection to the coast. Skylights allow natural light to filter into the space while providing glimpses to the green roof above. A horizontal window provides a snapshot to the rugged, mountainous terrain. The linear kitchen leads along a circulation spine, which connects to the more private areas.
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
The floors in Tetris Extension by Crosshatch are hydronic-heated, polished concrete.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
014.CASA PEX
Kitchen Island
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
Level 3 kitchen
New custom kitchen with high-gloss cabinets, custom plywood enclosures, concrete island counter top.
Kitchen and living space looking toward studio and loft bedrooms
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above