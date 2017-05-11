All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/lighting : recessed

34 Kitchen Concrete Counters Recessed Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
An Arteriors Wahlburg Chandelier hangs over the kitchen countertop.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen
A custom kitchen with a cantilevered countertop mimics the way the house is perched on a hillside, seeming to defy gravity.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
Smitten from the start with a 1970s concrete villa in rural Belgium, a resident and her designer embark on a sensitive renovation that excises the bad (carpeted walls, dark rooms) and highlights the good (idyllic setting, statement architecture). Owner Nathalie Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. A concrete bi-level island keeps the Brutalist vibe on the interior, but is open and light enough to feel balanced.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
The light-filled kitchen is fitted out with glass fiber-reinforced concrete counters, quartern-sawn eucalyptus cabinets, as well as Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, the architects have mitigated this problem by using stainless steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
The custom cabinetry includes ample storage and a convenient mini desk.
An arched doorway separates the kitchen from the dining room, allowing for easy entertaining.
The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.
Kitchen Island
An expansive skylight extends the full width and length of the kitchen, flooding natural light into the core of the open and connected living spaces.
Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen and living space looking toward studio and loft bedrooms
Inside / Outside living
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above

