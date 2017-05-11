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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/floors : rug

Kitchen Concrete Counters Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.