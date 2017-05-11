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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/floors : concrete

Kitchen Concrete Counters Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
"We wanted to have our storage open and visible, because I think the more visible something is, the tidier you keep it and you also don't buy loads of extra stuff,
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Three elements of the extension were built off-site: the exterior and structural concrete, which includes patterned brickwork, the nonstructural concrete elements (like the kitchen counter and bath), and the balustrade. An arch motif ties together the renovation.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
The kitchen bench extends to create a breakfast bar for casual dining.
The kitchen is located behind the dining space and features a concrete counter—a reference to the industrial-style architecture.
In the kitchen, concrete floors and counters are offset by wood cabinetry and doors that add warmth to the space.
Another view of the kitchen reveals fittingly minimalist black-and-white artwork.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
“We did a style of kitchen that you would find in Oaxaca,” says the designer. It’s simple and durable, and made for cooking any type of food.
Bert Frank Masina brass-and-opal glass pendant lamps hang above the bespoke terrazzo island designed and installed by Diespeker.
The elegant kitchen cabinetry was built with oil-treated oak on a birch interior structure. The backsplash is Confiserie Blush Chevron Mosaic by Claybrook, and the wall lights are Brass Cylinder Lamps by Dyke and Dean.
The communal kitchen in the main house provides a space for guests to gather and cook together. This space is sleek and modern with hardware-less marine-grade plywood cabinets and a large, concrete island with seating.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
“We don’t need the full ‘breakfast bar’ that is a feature of so many modern kitchens, as we make a point of eating together as a family at the table for meals,” say the clients. “The stools under the cantilevered bench are usually used while chopping vegetables with a glass of wine in hand.”
Pops of red—via the Louis Poulsen lights and Vola tap—are a nod to the homeowner’s favorite hue.
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
Large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the kitchen, which features a blackened steel pendant by the architects and De Haro counter stools by Fyrn. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Concreteworks countertops, a Wolf range, Kallista sink, and Boffi faucet also fill the space.</span>
Located on the ground level, the kitchen and main living space are open to the elements. Large sliding doors pocket into the wall cavity, providing a seamless connection to the coast. Skylights allow natural light to filter into the space while providing glimpses to the green roof above. A horizontal window provides a snapshot to the rugged, mountainous terrain. The linear kitchen leads along a circulation spine, which connects to the more private areas.
The kitchen is open to the living area, and the guest bedroom can be seen beyond. The picnic table is by Hudson Workshop, and the bright-red light fixture is by Santa & Cole.
The warm textures and tones of the exterior are continued on the interior, where the brick walls are left exposed in certain areas. The poured-in-place concrete arches under the sink echo the arched doorways and barrel-vaulted ceilings.
One of the houses being used by a landscape designer friend is filled with plants, capturing the many exposures of its open kitchen and living area.
This kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly low-energy appliances. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll. And with the voracious design appetites of a family of gastronomically inclined clients, this concrete prefab construction is quite literally a moveable feast of a home. To create the board-formed concrete exterior and interior elements like the kitchen island, a system of four-by-four-foot concrete modules was created from a reusable formwork of 2-by-12-foot boards that could be easily moved around the site.
The architect integrated a dining table into the kitchen island, embracing the common Australian practice of gathering informally in the kitchen.
The angled joinery reflects light down the hallway and offers functional storage. It also naturally directs people from the living area toward the kitchen.
The kitchen/dining space is oriented sideways, making the most of the narrow site and opening out onto the rear courtyard to create an indoor/outdoor living space.
In addition to using sustainable materials, all of the interiors were designed to be minimalist to keep the focus on the wild setting.
Flooded with natural light through picture and clerestory windows from the E-Series by Andersen, the open living area is where the cabin feels most like a tree house.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
The floors in Tetris Extension by Crosshatch are hydronic-heated, polished concrete.
The first floor of the annex has a small combined living space. In the kitchen, oak cabinets are topped with a thick, custom concrete counter, and the backsplash is fashioned from hand-glazed Urban Atelier tile from Aleluia Cerâmicas.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
With an eye to making the home eco-friendly, both structures were built of prefabricated cross-laminated timber, while large openings, like the sliders in the kitchen, promote cross-ventilation.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
The kitchen is one of McBride's favorite architectural moments in the open-concept great room.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
A simple color palette of gray, white, and brown gives the home a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired vibe.
Hard materials such as polished concrete were used for the interior floors and bench-tops. The interior brick walls were all painted white.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
A custom kitchen with a cantilevered countertop mimics the way the house is perched on a hillside, seeming to defy gravity.
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