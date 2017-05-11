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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Concrete Counters Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features a concrete countertop and stained plywood cabinets with Halliday and Bailie drawer pulls. The cabinetry was custom-made by Shepherd Craft. The backsplash is Inax Yohen Border tiles from Artedomus.
Kitchen detail