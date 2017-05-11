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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Concrete Counters Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.