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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/backsplashes : marble

Kitchen Concrete Counters Marble Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Kitchen
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
An expansive skylight extends the full width and length of the kitchen, flooding natural light into the core of the open and connected living spaces.