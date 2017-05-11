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All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Concrete Counters Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Perlick wine cooler
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Laurelhurst Residence