Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/counters : concrete/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Concrete Counters Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The new kitchen features a full-sized refrigerator behind the paneling, a multi-functional oven and induction cooktop, and a stainless-steel sink with integrated cutting boards. “The induction stove top was carefully chosen because it's a durable glass top and it's very efficient,” says Jones. “It's also spatially efficient because you can put a cutting board on top of it, or prepare food on top of it.”
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
Three elements of the extension were built off-site: the exterior and structural concrete, which includes patterned brickwork, the nonstructural concrete elements (like the kitchen counter and bath), and the balustrade. An arch motif ties together the renovation.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
A dramatic white oak panel wall reaches up to the new vaulted ceilings. There’s a concealed pantry to the right of the refrigerator.
A thick, poured concrete slab forms the surface of the large island and waterfalls to the floor on one side.
The backsplash and counters are Caesarstone, and a floating white oak shelf was positioned flush with the hood vent for a cleaner look.
The pair borrowed a little space on the front porch and expanded the kitchen into the breakfast nook, so the sink now looks out on the front yard and old olive tree.
“We did a style of kitchen that you would find in Oaxaca,” says the designer. It’s simple and durable, and made for cooking any type of food.
The angles of the kitchen island mimic the fireplace detail. There’s a door to a walk-in pantry concealed in the cabinetry.
Ebonized oak cabinetry anchors the kitchen. Smoked mirror forms the backsplash, "to reflect the view even when you're turned away from it," says Megowan.
For this Seattle, Washington, home designer Charlie Hellstern selected concrete countertops. "Inherently durable, made sustainably, and it fit with the modern aesthetic of the home," she says.
Recycled veneer coats the cabinetry, custom plant holders bring the outside in, and stainless steel provides a modern touch without seeming stark.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
Inspired by the textured brick in the adjacent properties in the neighborhood, a Victorian terrace house in Northeast England is updated with an addition that mirrors the surrounding architecture. Using the same local, handmade brick already in the home, Studio Ben Allen set out to convert the rear of the house into an airy work, dining, and storage space that fused seamlessly with the existing home. However, the addition also received a distinguishing characteristic—an arched, load-bearing roof.
The warm textures and tones of the exterior are continued on the interior, where the brick walls are left exposed in certain areas. The poured-in-place concrete arches under the sink echo the arched doorways and barrel-vaulted ceilings.
The kitchen features a honed Ceasarstone rugged concrete island, concrete backsplash, antique white oak cabinetry, Thermador appliances and tobacco-stained oak base cabinetry.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The kitchen/dining space is oriented sideways, making the most of the narrow site and opening out onto the rear courtyard to create an indoor/outdoor living space.
Flooded with natural light through picture and clerestory windows from the E-Series by Andersen, the open living area is where the cabin feels most like a tree house.
The first floor of the annex has a small combined living space. In the kitchen, oak cabinets are topped with a thick, custom concrete counter, and the backsplash is fashioned from hand-glazed Urban Atelier tile from Aleluia Cerâmicas.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
Hard materials such as polished concrete were used for the interior floors and bench-tops. The interior brick walls were all painted white.
A custom kitchen with a cantilevered countertop mimics the way the house is perched on a hillside, seeming to defy gravity.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
Custom-designed timber handles reinforce the Tetris concept.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
At a seaside New Zealand house, the simple kitchen has strandboard cabinetry and an MDF island that conceals a fireplace at one end. The bright green cabinetry of the island are a happy pop of color that references the native greenery outside.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
The light-filled kitchen is fitted out with glass fiber-reinforced concrete counters, quartern-sawn eucalyptus cabinets, as well as Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances.
The exposed redwood beams have been stripped of layered paint and carefully restored for a natural look.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
"The design gives the owners a sense of connection," note the architects. "The doors are always open, and the family spills naturally out to the garden."
The kitchen.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
The four modules, two on each floor, can be delivered to the site by trucks and assembled with cranes.
12