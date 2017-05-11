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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/lighting : table

Kitchen Wood Cabinets Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space is outfitted with hoop pine plywood panels. Durable black Formply designates the kitchen area
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.
Kitchen.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
In the kitchen, white MDF cabinets stow tools. A Lebanese cedar island and stainless-steel countertops provide ample work space—and a place to display treasured items, such as the Buono V60 drip kettle by Hario. The island features a Franke sink with a Vola faucet. The oven is by Siemens.
Freshly baked cookies can go directly from oven to eager eaters in the living room via the pass-through.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
A Column lamp by Apparatus and concrete countertops join a Bertazzoni propane range. The brass pendant is by Workstead.