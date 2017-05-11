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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/furniture : table

Kitchen Wood Cabinets Table Design Photos and Ideas

It was cramped and dark when Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend bought this Buenos Aires apartment, but after Landolfo reconfigured it as open-plan space with a greenhouse-like folding glass wall that unites the indoors and outdoors, it now feels airy and spacious.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
all photographs by www.polviladoms.com