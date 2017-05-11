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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/floors : rug

Kitchen Wood Cabinets Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
The foldout bench top in the kitchen is the only detail from IKEA.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
Based in South Carolina, Jacqueline and Josh LaDue gave their 31-foot RV a makeover on a budget of just $2,000.
Malik Ashiru and OSSO Architecture rehabbed an apartment that had been unaltered since the 1980s. The old, constricted kitchen gave way to an open space with new Bosch appliances and a sleek wood island. A new steel structure replaces a wall that was removed during the renovation.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
A small refrigerator and well-organized pantry outfit the kitchen.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
"Although it looks like an inoperable window, these allow for ventilation," Wiedemann said of the glazing lining the kitchen and dining areas. The architects opted for Marvin Casement Venting units in custom-widths.
The kitchen is a mix of IKEA cabinets, custom white oak, and painted doors.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
By using color, wood, and polished concrete floors, this apartment in Berlin is full of personality. In the kitchen, polished statuario marble covers both the island's countertop and the backsplash in the custom kitchen cabinet block. PSLAB designed the light fixtures, and the island has open shelving incorporated into it for easy access to cookbooks and other reading material.
Each unit is complete with a chef's kitchen and high end appliances. Simple, elegant, and full of light, they are dream kitchens for those who desire to cook a meal high up in the mountains.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates.
One hundred-percent handmade in Morocco by local artisans who have learned the art of tile making from their fathers and grandfathers, Tiles of Ezra specializes in ornate Moroccan Zellige, natural-glazed clay tiles.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
A streamlined modern kitchen with white cabinetry.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
A 1953 modern home by Curtis and Davis in New Orleans’s Lakeshore neighborhood proved too tempting to pass up for veteran renovators Maury Strong, a film producer with an A-list client roster, and Ron Caron, a public school teacher. But the couple soon discovered that the flood-damaged structure with multiple sloppy renovations was a bigger challenge than they had imagined. With the help of a team led by Wayne Troyer and Natan Diacon-Furtado of studioWTA and the original architectural plans, they created a modern oasis to last a lifetime.