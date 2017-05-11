Kitchen Wood Cabinets Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/floors : dark hardwood

One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
A look at the French country kitchen, fitted with an abundance of modern amenities.
LaValle worked with a good friend and colleague Sarah Hurt of Seattle Art Source to find pieces for the studio, many of them by local artists. In a corner of the kitchen, a piece by the Portland, Oregon–based Mia Farrington hangs above a Daewoo fridge and trashcans by Brabantia.
The kitchen unit combines an oak base with a marble counter, and was custom made by local furniture maker Walnut x Oak. "While we worked with Room & Board and Article to furnish the majority of the space, it was also important to us to use local vendors and artists in decorating," says LaValle.
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."
Long Cabin kitchen.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
A wall-mounted ladder provides access to the office loft.
In this urban townhouse, a Zodiaq® London Sky countertop wraps the wall behind it to become the backsplash, providing a polished backdrop for design details and vignettes. Its muted color complements dark wood cabinets and rich, metallic accents.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Dark brown wood contrasts with the bright, white wall and ceiling finishes. In the kitchen, modern appliances meet today's needs.
The kitchen features custom-stained, white oak cabinetry and honed granite countertops—plus plenty of storage.
The homeowners take a seat at the island of their kitchen.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
The original kitchen is simple and tasteful, yet also ripe for modern updates.
The kitchen area is full of charm, with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood, incandescent lightbulb-style pendant lights hanging above the units, and a collection of potted house plants.
Stainless steel shelving and appliances tie the kitchen into the home's chic, minimalist style.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
In the kitchen, designer Maca Huneeus prepares lunch with her daughters Ema, 12, and Ofelia, 7. The pendants are Jonathan Adler; the island is a custom design, inspired by a 1960s Dansk tray that belonged to Huneeus’s mother. The barstools are from Blu Dot.
We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance.
O’Sullivan designed the ceiling “to have a knitted or woven quality like that of wool or silk.” It dives down over the kitchen and dining area, eventually reaching a point at the entry that is low enough to touch. Here, resident Jes Wood leans against the onyx kitchen island while her daughter Ruby hangs out. Replica Jean Prouvé chairs surround the dining table; a vase by Bruce and Estelle Martin for Kamaka Pottery sits on top. The Reel table under the television is by Atelier Oï for B&B Italia.
“The old house was like a cave. I wanted this house to be the opposite: a pavilion.” —Debbi Gibbs
The customized open kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Simply Paris The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.
The spacious kitchen makes it ideal for entertaining.
In the kitchen, Dedo stools by Simone Simonelli for Miniforms pull underneath a poured-in-place concrete countertop.
Uses for the three rectilinear pavilions are distinctly categorized: The dining room and kitchen are located in the central volume; a guest bedroom and media room are situated in the west wing; the master bedroom and a bunk room, for the boys, are in the east wing.
An LED strip is concealed in the angled ceiling plane; the supply air diffuser, also of teak, is barely visible over the counter. The microwave is tucked under a drawer below the counter.
Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.
