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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/counters : wood

Kitchen Wood Cabinets Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
The foldout bench top in the kitchen is the only detail from IKEA.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
The tree house's floors, walls, ceiling, and built-in furniture are wrapped in wood, connecting the interior to the outdoors.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The family dog, Bruno, "loves to nap by the fireplace,
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Bespoke inbuilt solutions, such as the cut-out cabinetry knobs, enhance the minimalist flair.
The island and cabinets, fashioned from remilled Douglas-fir beams salvaged from upstate New York, sport inexpensive drawers from Ikea. The Carrara marble for the sink surround also came from the firm’s warehouse, from a section of slab orphaned from an earlier commission. A Viking chimney wall hood tops a free-standing range by Bluestar.
Windows and skylights from the eastern façade bring in an abundance of light throughout the day.
In a centuries-old building in Montreal, Belgian architect and designer Gaeten Havart undertook a DIY kitchen renovation that makes the most of inexpensive materials. These simple cabinets and modern cabinet pulls are from Ikea and painted with a matte black finish.
Don't dismiss the kitchen as a modern day parlor. Sarrah Khan of Agencie Architecture & Engineering says, “ Kitchens are modern parlor rooms. In today’s homes, kitchens serve a double function of both cooking and entertaining zones.”
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
Consider an open layout. When there’s a crowd in your kitchen, it’s important to ensure that people are comfortable and can move around and mingle with ease.
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
Rick outfitted the kitchen with plywood cabinetry, engineered oak flooring, and open shelving.
The kitchenette includes a cooktop, refrigerator, prep space, and plenty of storage.
A Cove 5 metal fireplace from Charnwood warms up the 215-square-foot cabin.
Custom cabinetry, countertops, and a dining table were crafted from salvaged wood.
Reclaimed wood from the original shed was used on the floors and ceiling in the common area.
“Drinking water comes from a 20-liter bottle, and can be delivered to the tap with a foot-operated pump, so no electricity is required,” Bene says. The bottle can sustain two people for three days.
The boat’s cabin is split into two distinct areas—the kitchen and the dining area/bedroom.
Steel open shelves allow the couple to create meaningful vignettes. "It has allowed us to curate these precious pieces, whether from a local ceramicist or other handmade items," notes Lauren. A cowboy painting by Mark Maggiori brings a touch of nostalgia to the space and nods to her childhood in rural Montana.
The new kitchen is a compact eight feet wide—and much more efficient. The IKEA cabinets have been modified and upgraded with hardware, attachments, and fixtures. A Smeg refrigerator replaces a corner cabinet and complements a European-scale cooktop and small oven.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
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