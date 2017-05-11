Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/cabinets : open

Kitchen Wood Cabinets Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
"We contrasted the linearity of the etched granite by curving the island edges and introducing fridge panels with hand-carved pulls,
The ADU's kitchenette is tucked into one side of the structure, with a ladder leading to a carpeted playroom for the kids. "It's a great example of a family home that doesn't always look like it,
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Danny fitted the kitchen into an alcove outfitted with Ikea cabinets and Semihandmade fronts. The refrigerator is by LG. On the jute rug from Armadillo, chairs from Threshold join a table from Inside Weather.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
Choose meaningful embellishments. “Homeowners tend to focus predominantly on the utilitarian components of their kitchen remodels and place less emphasis on decorative elements such as tile, open shelves, visual art pieces,” says Nicole Tysvaer of Galaxy Homes. “The kitchen is the heart of our homes and the most occupied space. I encourage all of our clients to consider meaningful embellishments that add beauty and a personalized touch to their kitchen remodel, such as a display of heirloom teacups, framed photography from family vacations, or decorative wall art.”
“Sometimes this means considering what is hidden away as much as what’s visible,” he adds. “With counter space at a premium, valuable space can be saved by designating an enclosed area to tuck away those space-sucking counter-top appliances and gadgets.”
The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
Triangular shelves make use of a corner in the open kitchen and dining space.
Alcoves and open shelving in the kitchen allow dishware and other accessories to be on display.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
The wood-paneled kitchen features tiles made from Japanese finger mosaics.
Steel open shelves allow the couple to create meaningful vignettes. "It has allowed us to curate these precious pieces, whether from a local ceramicist or other handmade items," notes Lauren. A cowboy painting by Mark Maggiori brings a touch of nostalgia to the space and nods to her childhood in rural Montana.
The new kitchen is a compact eight feet wide—and much more efficient. The IKEA cabinets have been modified and upgraded with hardware, attachments, and fixtures. A Smeg refrigerator replaces a corner cabinet and complements a European-scale cooktop and small oven.
Architect Eric Olsen imagined a space that employs contrasting colors, textures, and shapes to create a warm and inviting interior. One of many such details includes a custom light fixture above the island, which he designed in collaboration with Buzzell Studios.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
Exposed Tasmanian oak planks complement the reclaimed brick walls and handmade Anchor Ceramic tiles.
A Kohler Whitehaven sink was used for the "main
The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
The entryway is tucked behind a thin steel wall, shielding it from the kitchen. The designers created a six-inch shelf on the kitchen side for storage.
Dyer's renovation of a kitchen in Portland's Burlingame neighborhood opens up walls and reconfigures counter space. The floor is a striking terrazzo from Ann Sack's Renata line.
Amy worked with Josh Tomlinson of Tomlinson Woodworks to craft the island, which is as much of a showpiece as it is for storage. He also did the cabinetry.
Ceramic dishware adds more texture and richness in the kitchen.
The Caesarstone raw concrete kitchen countertop matches the gray Betontech floor tiles.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The kitchen of this New York City bachelor pad boasts a countertop and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, for a sleek and continuous look.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
When Greg Steinberg and Alexandra Becket, designers and owners of ModOp Design, conceptualized the renovation of their 1939 home in the Moreno Highlands in Silver Lake, their goals were to open it up to the lake's spectacular views and to create a vibrant, modern aesthetic—and to do it all on a budget. To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, they used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash.
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
A band of windows wraps around the kitchen to bring the outdoors into the kitchen, which is outfitted with Piacere equipment.
Clad in modest rusted metal, the triple-gabled roof divides the 1,750-square-foot home into three zones: a workshop, a retreat, and a forum.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
Ryan Leidner designed the kitchen island/dining table, which was built by a cabinetmaker out of white oak plywood and Neolith countertops.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The updated kitchen features an Elite Tile backsplash, white quartz countertops, and new plumbing and lighting.
123