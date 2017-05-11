All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/cabinets : laminate

23 Kitchen Wood Cabinets Laminate Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
An opening above the double sink frames views of the tree canopy.
custom made kitchen
A glimpse into the remodeled kitchen with Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired with cabinetry built of lacquered MDF and Imbuia wood.
Galley kitchen looking east toward broom closet and doorway to living areas
galley kitchen looking west
Kitchen room
Kitchen
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.

