Kitchen Wood Cabinets Stone Slab Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The open, 920-square-foot loft felt right to homeowners and creative couple Aubrey Ament and Will Glaser, but they needed to separate public and private spaces. A thick wall of storage did the trick.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
The cabinets have no exposed hardware and mimic the materials and detailing of the couple's birch plywood dining table.
Dean selected a black faucet and a white sink bowl rather than a more typical metallic finish so that both would blend better with the active veining of the black and white marble.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The two pendant light fittings in the dining area are by New Zealand designer David Trubridge.
The backsplash and countertops are made from granite. Terrazzo marble lines the kitchen floor.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
The super functional (and hidden) butler's pantry allows the kitchen to remain streamlined and clutter-free.
Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
The entry segues into the open kitchen and living space. The second-floor mezzanine was once enclosed. By removing its walls, the architects brought in more light and a better connection to the outdoors.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
The soapstone counters and back splash resonate with the natural setting, drawing in hues and colors from the surrounding landscape.
Daniel J Strening carved out some outdoor space under the roof to extend the living area and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.
In this urban townhouse, a Zodiaq® London Sky countertop wraps the wall behind it to become the backsplash, providing a polished backdrop for design details and vignettes. Its muted color complements dark wood cabinets and rich, metallic accents.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
The Newberry Suite is a sophisticated take on the American West. With deep wood tones, oak millwork, and aristan furniture, this suite is a rich retreat to enjoy views of the Mountains through floor to ceiling windows.
The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone counters and is completed with blue-painted walnut plywood cabinets.
The revamped kitchen is now surrounded by retractable walls of glass. The architects carefully balanced old and new in all of the finishes, here combining classic Shaker cabinet fronts with a more streamlined, modern island.
The kitchen is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish. The use of marble as a continuous countertop and backsplash creates a clean, contemporary look.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
In a closer view of the kitchen, the counters and backsplash are marble, combined with a Smeg oven, cooktop, and hood vent, and a Franke Ariane sink.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen & Dining table
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen
Kitchen
An LED strip is concealed in the angled ceiling plane; the supply air diffuser, also of teak, is barely visible over the counter. The microwave is tucked under a drawer below the counter.
