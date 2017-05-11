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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Wood Cabinets Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
The rice cooker garage.
Sara works in the kitchen, which contains a propane cooktop from Wolf and a propane refrigerator by Dometic. The louvered windows are from the Glass Guru and the porcelain tile is from Daltile.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
The kitchen features a concrete countertop and stained plywood cabinets with Halliday and Bailie drawer pulls. The cabinetry was custom-made by Shepherd Craft. The backsplash is Inax Yohen Border tiles from Artedomus.
Color was a fundamental element of the project and the pink range hood certainly makes a bold statement. The birch plywood boards that are used for the kitchen cabinetry match the flooring and reflect the firm's embrace of DIY techniques.
The open kitchen is bright and airy with updates which include a marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances, and a stylish tile backsplash.
The renovated kitchen perfectly integrates into the home's midcentury vibe.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
Kitchen
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
The kitchen also boasts spectacular views of the mountains and easy access to the pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen.
A herringbone tile pattern forms the backsplash.
The kitchen also includes a sitting area, perfect for casual entertaining or family time.
The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a center island with bar seating.
The fridge is concealed behind grain-matched walnut doors (and a very cute dog).
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
The kitchen is fitted with Dekton countertops by Cosentino, a porcelain tile backsplash by Iris Ecocrete, and custom wood-veneer cabinetry.
The original kitchen is simple and tasteful, yet also ripe for modern updates.
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
Ceaserstone in Blizzard was used for the perimeter countertop, and Silestone in Lusso for the island top and the waterfall edges.
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.
The kitchen features white quartz counters, a mounted induction cooktop, and a full-height backsplash with white penny-round tiles.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
The updated kitchen features new quartz stone countertops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room.
The extension created an open kitchen as well as additional interior space for dining and living.
This 40 year-old mahogany-paneled Poggenpohl kitchen system was salvaged in a quirky 70s London home. Poggenpohl is the world’s oldest kitchen brand, and this model comes with pocket doors that slide up to reveal drink ware shelves.
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
Kitchen with glulam stair
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.
Dining/Kitchen