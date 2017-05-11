Kitchen Wood Cabinets Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/backsplashes : ceramic tile

The kitchen has a stacked Nemo Tile backsplash with flex grout.
"We have used walnut in many of our designs, though it never looks the same from design to design," said Oliver. "Walnut represents strength in times of adversity and reminds us to focus on what and who matters."
The kitchen is seven feet long and 10 inches deep. Hanex solid surface countertops with a thin profile sit on top of custom walnut cabinetry with Schoolhouse Electric pulls. The stainless-steel sink is a 20-inch-wide model by Kraus with a Grohe faucet.
The bathroom pocket door, a Modern Caravan signature, is opaque plexiglass framed in walnut.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
A wet bar with a built-in ice cream parlor sits under the floating staircase next to the kitchen.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Reconfiguring the house allowed us to add some logic and coherence to the rooms and flow. There is now a central hall that connects the entry area to the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. In this view, the full-height custom walnut casework separates the kitchen from the entry area.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
Indoor and outdoor spaces merge. The stacked wall tile is from the Marcato Craftsman Series and the floating shelves are rough-sawn Douglas fir.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
Long Cabin kitchen.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
Sustainability focused Etica Studio designed this eco-house to be a nature-inspired hideaway for its owner, the architect's sister. The solar-passive home runs on renewable energy and was built using a mix of environmentally friendly materials and salvaged elements.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
Wooden carved out a cozy sitting area by the back window. The walls are painted with Farrow + Ball's Great White. The chime on the wall is from The Tienda at Hotel San Cristobal in Baja California. The backsplash features glazed Moroccan zellige tiles from Cle.
Modern white pendant lights from Schoolhouse hang above the open kitchen island. The geometric splash and open wood shelves continue into the kitchen.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
The addition's modern, open kitchen.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
View of kitchen
The kitchen features countertops made from Artedomus Grigio Basaltina stone.
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
A backsplash featuring custom matte black ceramic tiles by Waterworks is paired with stainless steel countertops. The timber cabinets, by JRs Custom Cabinets, are made of white oak.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
The contractor installed the walnut trim, shelving, and cabinets sides and backing on site.
In a midcentury home renovation in California, HenryBuilt created the custom cabinetry in walnut and white laminate, and Heath Ceramics dimensional wall tiles give a nod to the home's modern architecture.
A backsplash laid out in a herringbone pattern adds a subtle layer of texture while pendant lighting adds depth. The grout is a light gray color, while the tile itself is white—together creating a distinct backsplash from the black countertop and dark gray cabinetry.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
The kitchen's overhead cabinets have been built from solid timber recycled from re-milled Messmate hardwood floorboards. The dainty scallop tiles cover the kitchen backsplash, giving the space a visual identity.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
A modern desk was incorporated into the built-in walnut unit that separates the kitchen from the dining room, and has been accented with a Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chair. The refrigerator and freezer columns are Thermador and the wall sconces are by Cedar & Moss.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
Open wooden shelving serve as an idyllic spot to display special kitchen gadgets and trinkets.
Customized whitewashed woodwork with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete counters and a geometric Health Tile Little Diamond backsplash carry the neutral palette from the atrium into the kitchen. A Mooi pendant adds a nice subtle accent.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
White subway tiles and a large window over the sink brighten the kitchen.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
The kitchen joinery is by Barnaby Reynolds.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
Kitchen and Dining - After
An updated bar area is conveniently adjacent to the kitchen and the outdoor patio.
