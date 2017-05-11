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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : wood/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Wood Cabinets Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
Wine cellar
Portland-based pastry chef Andrea Nicholas purchased a 1953 midcentury ranch whose 2,500 square feet needed "a lot of TLC." Nicholas hired architect Risa Boyer to design the renovation, which involved opening up the kitchen to the dining room and creating a contemporary open-plan living space.
"We always prioritize functionality during our pre-design phase. We spend a lot of time learning the cooking style and flow of our clients and take stock of all existing kitchenware," says Christin Stucker.
An expansive butler's pantry caters to entertaining needs.
This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The large space also features Gaggenau appliances, including a built-in refrigerator, double ovens, and five-burner cooktop.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
The original kitchen layout and cabinets remain, alongside modern appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
An integrated Fisher &amp; Paykel CoolDrawer™ disappears into the cabinetry and provides five temperature settings for maximum flexibility: freezer, chill, fridge, pantry, and wine modes.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
On the rear side of the kitchen, a secondary pantry space offers an additional preparation area, along with a built-in wall oven and wine refrigerator.
It also features a fun, tropical-themed wet bar.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Entrance along with built in closets, fridge & vinotecca
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
kitchen
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
The wine cellar.
The sink was relocated for functionality and new windows above it installed so the owner can look out over the garden. The perimeter counters are composed of custom-made 15-Ply birch with oak butcher block style veneer and the island is topped with Caesarstone. A new bar area with two under-counter fridges and a pop-up TV replaced a pony wall from the 70s.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
The dining area and kitchen.
The chef's kitchen has an eat-in counter, Miele appliances, and a wine cooler.
Kitchen.
The Sub-Zero beverage chiller sits in easy proximity to the lounge area adjacent to the kitchen. Risom lounge chairs were rewoven with cat claw–proof leather strapping after the originals were shredded.
Dining and kitchen
The kitchen sits comfortably between a dining area, a large reading room, and an informal space for the kids.
Refrigerator by Liebherr Dishwasher by Bosch Wine Refrigerator by Summit
Kitchen
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
A volumetric mass within the "raft" conceals a powder room and guest bath, while displaying the wet bar, complete with a wine rack.
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Perlick wine cooler
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