Kitchen White Cabinets Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
A blue glass mosaic backsplash declares the home's coastal location. The modern kitchen offers professional-grade appliances, custom white cabinetry, and a large peninsula.
Typical of older apartments, a central hallway once divided the individual rooms. The team opened up portions of the old corridor to create a new common space.
A spacious kitchen sits behind the living room and is open to the smaller family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
Nook Architects relocated the kitchen from a small space near the entrance to create an open living space for the family of three. A large marble island provides a place to gather.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
A wet bar with a built-in ice cream parlor sits under the floating staircase next to the kitchen.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
All of the cabinets and walls were professional-sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White, creating a crisp, modern look. The duo then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd Satin paint for the final coating.
A bamboo pendant from Wonen Met Lef hangs over the kitchen island.
The spacious new kitchen flows with an open floor plan and neutral palette. IKEA cabinets were "hacked" with custom fronts.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
The kitchen provides a surprising amount of storage space for a tiny home. There is also a full-size sink, stove, and refrigerator.
Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
The addition's modern, open kitchen.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
Masi flipped the design of a traditional home and placed the common areas on the second level for the best ocean views. The kitchen cabinetry is custom-made, and a Thermador range sits on the island.
Solid Timber door with hanging pegs to hold the sink cover/chopping board – designed and built by Echo Living. The floating kitchenette unit with drawers and cupboard has a set-in Butler ceramic kitchen sink, and integral compact 12v fridge. The open shelves were designed and built by Echo Living. White Ceramic 300 x 300mm floor tiles from a range at Afoi Kathekklaki, Rethymno, Crete.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.
Open kitchen with a mixture of materials such as marble, wood, brass, and untouched concrete beams from the apartment's abandoned past, mixing the old and the new
The open kitchen features ample storage and a breakfast bar.
A stainless-steel countertop and sink from PURUS.
Each bungalow apartment is fully furnished, bright, and airy with pitched ceilings that feature original Douglas fir beams.
The kitchen area makes use of open shelving and black and white finishes for a crisp look.
Every fully-furnished apartment comes equipped with a private patio and a high-spec kitchen with a retro Smeg refrigerator. Hi-speed WiFi, Google Home, air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and utilities are all included.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
A backsplash featuring custom matte black ceramic tiles by Waterworks is paired with stainless steel countertops. The timber cabinets, by JRs Custom Cabinets, are made of white oak.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
After: The countertops are made from three-quarter-inch oak plywood stained “Weathered Oak” and coated with polycrylic.
