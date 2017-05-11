All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/lighting : wall

64 Kitchen White Cabinets Wall Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Long Cabin kitchen.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
Albareda restored the original stone walls and wood beams.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
The Mediterranean Three Burner Propane Stove from Dickinson Marine was installed in the compact kitchen.
The galley kitchen features a range/oven on one side and the sink and fridge on the other. The bathroom is behind the door next to the kitchen.
The loft bedroom is located above the galley kitchen and bathroom, and is accessed via stairs with built-in shelving.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
Jack Richens, the expert van renovator behind This Moving House, pulls out all the stops for this incredible conversion.
Molineus designed all of the storage units in the apartment, including the lacquered medium-density fiberboard cabinets under the kitchen sink, which is outfitted with a Vola faucet.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere with the scenic backdrop. The home was built with rammed earth, which is known for its thermal properties that help maintain a mild temperature all year long. A large, open fireplace with plenty of wood storage is used to warm the living area in winter.
The kitchen and dining areas have parquet floors. Large, pivoting glazed doors open to the paved garden.
The expansive ground floor was further opened up with a new balcony design, great stairs, and a new kitchen that creates a home ideal for both large entertaining and intimate family dinners.
Lovely tilework lines the restored kitchen.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
Details. We look around the bus and see a bit of ourselves in every inch. It's important to be surrounded by things that mean something to you in a tiny space.
In the open kitchen-dining combo, deep blue colors, brass accents, and marble textures blend to create a contemporary aesthetic.
The kitchen features a large central island with natural stone countertops and a stylish SMEG refrigerator.
Along the edge of the outdoor deck, reclaimed red bricks complement those used in the neighboring houses.
A fridge, laundry area, and office desk are incorporated into the butler’s pantry.
Now, the new kitchen is ideal for cooking big meals and socializing. White cabinetry and Carrara marble counters lend an airy feel.
The kitchen's white palette allows the bright blue cabinets and gold hardware to stand out.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
In the kitchen, Pirman and Tetreault gather around a custom Corian island with a Tara faucet by Dornbracht. Vintage Cees Braakman Combex series chairs and a marble Florence Knoll table bring natural materials to an architectural shell built from concrete, glass, and steel.
The fully stocked kitchen can be found in the Clubhouse.
The new interiors are open-plan, but loosely divided into zones of use by rectilinear planes and volumes that accommodate the kitchen and other storage.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
A breakfast bar opens the kitchen to the living room.
The top of the house is dedicated to a dining area and a kitchen outfitted with steel-topped cabinets from Sanwa Company.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
This church conversion in Chicago was completed by Linc Thelen Design and Scrafano Architects, and transformed the brick church into a single-family home. Arched stained glass windows were maintained, and some panels were swapped out for clear glass.
.In the galley-style kitchen, Ann sorts groceries into Akurum cabinets from IKEA. For the sconces, the architects selected generic porcelain sockets, then stylized them with silver-cap bulbs.
