All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/lighting : accent

97 Kitchen White Cabinets Accent Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The space is just off the kitchen, which was moved and updated. Bradley paired cabinetry of his own design with tiles from Heath Ceramics.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
Kitchen looking South
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
Myers used terrazzo slabs from Concrete Collaborative to fabricate the 3" countertop, adding an element of fun to the center island. The wall sconces above the floating shelf are from Object & Light.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
Located in an elegant larger home in the 10th Arrondissement, the unit—also known as the Marie-Joséphine project—has been characterized by archways, alcoves, and an overall chic, muted color scheme. The clever design includes a hidden dining table, stools, and a fridge.
A VOLA KV series kitchen faucet extends from the wall.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A backsplash featuring custom matte black ceramic tiles by Waterworks is paired with stainless steel countertops. The timber cabinets, by JRs Custom Cabinets, are made of white oak.
As with the external materials, the internal finishes are robust and earthy with the stone for the kitchen countertops chosen for its ability to handle the brightly colored spices and powders of Indian cuisine.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a girly edge -- without once using any lace or pink. By consistently using brushed gold hardware, tufted blue seating (which even appears to be original!), and casually-thrown fringed blankets, the space is packed with effortless personality. Light-colored wide plank flooring and white paint keep the space light and airy.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently, so a red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are IKEA.
NOEM integrated the mechanical systems behind a purple screen for users to access. This “hub” is the first thing visible upon opening the front door.
The larger kitchen/dining area also allows for easy and convenient entertaining.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
At this home renovation in England, the architects kept the interiors minimal and stripped back, allowing for extra space to be used by the family as they pleased. A kitchen island with exposed plywood on the interior but painted on the exterior doubles up as a breakfast bar, and holds storage space for three Magis swivel beech barstools to be tucked away when not in use.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
In Chicago’s Lower West Side, editorial director Chelsea Jackson and and her chef husband Arthur renovated their fourth-floor condominium to include a custom Bulthaup kitchen. "We wanted to find a kitchen island that would be light enough to make the room seem large while still standing up to heavy-duty cooking," Chelsea notes. Calls to kitchen retailers were fruitless until Arthur reached the Bulthaup showroom, where the staff suggested he come check out a floor model of the discontinued System 20 kitchen. The stainless steel island, with its precise profile and gas cooktop, was exactly what the couple was after, and they bought it on the spot. A full Bulthaup kitchen—completed with components from the B3 range—would soon become the centerpiece of their new home.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
Walls were torn down to create a bright, open kitchen.
The bus kitchen. Our favorite part is the reclaimed barn board countertop. We scored the rustic original boards at a farm yard sale and refinished them ourselves. Our water pump and fridge run off of our solar battery bank. We kept things really simple in that you don't see a permanent stove/oven. We do use a toaster oven when we're plugged in to shore power (special occasions!) but mainly cook all of our delicious meals on a butane portable stove. It works wonderfully!
Front Detail of the Kitchen
Custom woodwork on the kitchen cabinetry mirror the slant of the roofline. Recycled brick was used on the upper portion of the wall.
View on the kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
"Shane enjoys both cooking and entertaining so we maximized the counter space to make meal prep and hosting easy," Priftaj says. "It was also very important that the kitchen include a gas grill so he could quickly and conveniently grill without having to climb up five flights of stairs to use the bbq on the patio." Priftaj selected high-gloss acrylic white cabinets from bulthaup's b3 line with an aluminum backsplash and b3 prism drawer system to keep things tidy. A Wolf hood and gas cooktop with chargrill give Carslake the flexibility he desired for indoor grilling. The counters are polished white quartz.
Three thin slabs have been staggered vertically through the space to create three distinct floors and allow light to flood in from the front, back, and roof. The white Saari kitchen makes the most of a compact space.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
kitchen design, modern comfort hidden + fully applicable
In the updated kitchen, Ernestomeda cabinets are paired with quartz countertops, a Miele cooktop, and a faucet from Dornbracht.
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.