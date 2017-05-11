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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/floors : travertine

Kitchen White Cabinets Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A "white box" inserted into the home neatly contains various functions and services. It unifies the entire apartment both in plan and section.
"For this home, I took down the walls, which closed off the kitchen and dining areas, and magically the sunshine and palm trees appeared," Perry explains of her Pop Art-inspired renovation.
Perry also cites the location as having helped set the tone for the project. "For Palm Beach, there was a simple equation: Sunshine + Palm Trees = A happy colorful home," Perry explains.
The chic contemporary kitchen features custom Wenge African hardwood with handcrafted stainless steel cabinetry. The free-standing, stainless steel buffet has a bar overhang and features a Travertine countertop. High-end appliances include a Gaggenau built-in convection rotisserie/pizza oven and gas cooktop, a Viking Professional dual burner, and a SubZero refrigerator.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
WH Residence | M3 Architects