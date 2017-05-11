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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/floors : marble

Kitchen White Cabinets Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
Ample, built-in storage lines the wall and the island. The appliances are from Gaggenau; the faucet from Cea Design.
The all-white, minimalist kitchen is a transitional space between the public and private areas. A marble-topped island is oriented toward the dining room.
Driftwood-colored veneer was used for storage cabinetry throughout the main floor.
Dining chairs upholstered in black and pink surround the breakfast table. The kitchen floors and island are made of Bianco marble.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere with the scenic backdrop. The home was built with rammed earth, which is known for its thermal properties that help maintain a mild temperature all year long. A large, open fireplace with plenty of wood storage is used to warm the living area in winter. The firewood storage's open shelving is carefully located on the side of the island that doesn't face the living room, making sure that it is only visible in certain locations.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
High-performance materials like Dekton by Cosentino are new alternatives for granite. The surface is scratch-resistant and easier to clean than stone.