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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/floors : linoleum

Kitchen White Cabinets Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
The retro kitchen features period appliances, as well as modern upgrades. Crisp white cabinetry and formica countertops provide plenty of space for cooking.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The open kitchen features ample storage and a breakfast bar.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
A closer look at the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinetry is also original and contributes to the authentic midcentury vibe.
Light blue resin for the floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen and bathroom.