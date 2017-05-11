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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/floors : cement tile

Kitchen White Cabinets Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Two friends spent three years reviving this 16th-century Basque church near Bilbao, Spain. Abandoned since the late 1970s, the church was in need of serious repair. The roof had caved in and vegetation had thoroughly invaded the structure. Built in the mid-16th century, with some add-ons in the form of an 18th-century bell tower and sacristy, the church had obvious archaeological and historical value.
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.
Hydraulic cement tiles in the kitchen are presented in a "carpet-like" manner surrounding the kitchen island. The hexagonal tiles were designed by Reinpintado and manufactured by Mosaista. The custom millwork was designed specifically by Estudio Caballero Colón for this home.
Smitten from the start with a 1970s concrete villa in rural Belgium, a resident and her designer embark on a sensitive renovation that excises the bad (carpeted walls, dark rooms) and highlights the good (idyllic setting, statement architecture). Owner Nathalie Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. A concrete bi-level island keeps the Brutalist vibe on the interior, but is open and light enough to feel balanced.
Thanks to the ample natural light, the kitchen area maintains a warm brightness.
A charming kitchen features graphic floor tiles and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.
The white kitchen is undeniably the focal point of the house. All lighting is custom made by the architects, Faidra Matziaraki and Victor Gonzalez Marti.