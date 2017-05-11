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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/counters : stone

Kitchen White Cabinets Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Kitchen & Dining Room with Raked Ceilings & High Window
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opening
White Kitchen with High Window
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
A mini closet provides space for a washer and dryer while space underneath the stairs adds even more storage. Several stair treads are also hinged, revealing hidden compartments.
Concrete countertops surround a 36" apron sink in the kitchen and top a seating area at one end. The counters were designed flush with a large window in the back to allow for easier passing of items through to the outside.
The kitchen was expanded with a pantry and a custom-made breakfast nook complete with a leather upholstered banquette and a bookshelf. The sculptural lighting is the Agnes 6-Light Chandelier for Roll & Hill.
Without its former bulky, outdated cabinetry, the new kitchen feels much more spacious. Additional windows and a light color palette creates a breezy feel. The custom-made kitchen island was crafted from Oregon white oak with a Pyrolave (enameled lava stone) countertop. The Balls suspension light is by Parachina. JHID also seamlessly added a period-appropriate, pressed-tin ceiling that looks original to the home.
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
The team added a bank of windows above the sink to flood the room with light. The ceiling pendants are from Allied Maker and the stool is the Cherner Counter Stool from Design Within Reach.
The color of the BlueStar range references the dining room.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
The countertops, made of Silestone Eternal Calacatta Gold, extend into the winter garden.
The kitchen countertops, made of Silestone Eternal Calacatta Gold, extend into the winter garden. An Eero Saarinen dining table is paired with plastic side chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.
More beadboard paneling and cabinets accessorized with retro knobs and drawer pulls maintain the traditional feel of the home, while modern updates include Soapstone countertops, a sleek faucet, and new appliances including a Dacor range and Summit fridge.
Large sliding glass doors enable seamless indoor/outdoor living. The fluid, open floor plan provides plenty of room for entertaining, play, and gathering.
The kitchen pairs simple joinery and sleek fixtures with natural materials—like the elegant stone island and backsplash. The concealed hood and simple stone shelf keeps the design clean and tidy along the cooking prep area.
In the kitchen, oak millwork pairs with simple matte black cabinetry and stone accents. Sphere pendant lights from Hub Furniture hang above the island seating, adding a simple, playful touch to the open space. Connected to the garden and main living area, the kitchen is now the ideal location for gathering with friends and family.
A quaint breakfast nook, complete with an L-shaped bench sits the corner opposite a door leading outside.
A vintage stove awaits in the kitchen, along with stone countertops and ample cabinetry. Windows above the sink overlook the backyard.
The recessed, padded bench also makes it so people can linger and talk to the cook.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
Interior designer Cathie Hong transformed the kitchen of this San Jose Eichler into a bright open space, but kept the wood paneling in the adjacent room, to preserve the warm, midcentury feel.
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
The renovated kitchen has a sleek appearance to blend into the look and feel of the dome structure.
“The house is so well articulated—a piece of art in its own right—that I wanted the kitchen to flow and complement it as gracefully as possible,” Haley says. “I wanted a natural palette in the kitchen that would feel congruent with the natural elements flowing in and out of my home.”
The dome’s shape is immediately apparent upon viewing the surrounding walls. In this instance, a circular entrance leads to a living area. The kitchen is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Atrium White to match the existing walls.
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
Use black as an accent shade in a kitchen that gets lots of natural light, especially when it can highlight architectural details.
Metamorphosis House in Charleston, Virginia, was transformed from a cinder-block duplex into a New York-style loft. The transformation of a 1950s eyesore into an elegant, gallery-like home was a creative challenge for architect Kevan Hoertdoerfer and all involved.
The warm tones of the white oak table and floating bench compliment the sleek Bulthaup kitchen in Bata Penthouse by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
The clean, contemporary interior is perfect for entertaining.
The centerpiece of the open plan is an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
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