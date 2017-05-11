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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/cabinets : open

Kitchen White Cabinets Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

"We wanted to have our storage open and visible, because I think the more visible something is, the tidier you keep it and you also don't buy loads of extra stuff,
"We contrasted the linearity of the etched granite by curving the island edges and introducing fridge panels with hand-carved pulls,
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Detail of the kitchen
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Pros: Marble is elegant, heat resistant, and comes in a range of colors. Cons: Its high price, especially for more unusual types like Calacatta marble (known for its purer white and bolder veining compared to more common marble like Carrara), means that it isn’t an option for everyone. It is also quite high maintenance, requiring regular resealing.
Don’t skip over the layout. “The most overlooked thing in kitchen design would be space design/planning,” says Curtis Popp of Popp Littrell Architecture. “No amount of expensive materials can compensate for a lack of foresight.”
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
The ceramics on top of the kitchen cabinets are by Judith Salomon.
In the kitchen, a glass backsplash is one of many connections to the outdoors. The Hee barstools are by Hay and the Highline pendant light is by Rakumba Lighting Australia.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
Existing Thermador appliances were used in the kitchen, alongside a dark granite stone that Nye found for the countertops. Bride's Veil by Phase Design stools sit under Terho by Mater pendant lights.
The dining table and storage system were made by the clients' good friend, Anthony Zollo of Studio Zollo. The dining chairs are Fredericia's J39 chair by Borge Mogensen.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The view from the kitchen towards the bedroom and bathroom.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
Molineus designed all of the storage units in the apartment, including the lacquered medium-density fiberboard cabinets under the kitchen sink, which is outfitted with a Vola faucet.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
Earth tone tiles back a Kohler sink at this energy efficient home in Davis, California. The backsplash is from Heath Ceramics, the sink is Kohler, and the custom millwork is by Schmidt's Cabinetry.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
The kitchen includes appliances from Viking, Gagenau, and Aga.
Architect Kevin Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble, with an interior clad in wood. A long table extends from the side of the island, and wine storage is integrated into one end of the island. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
The kitchen was designed to blend with the open floor plan. The SMEG refrigerator was chosen to feel like a piece of furniture and many of the household items add a sculptural quality.
111 House kitchen.
The bright, airy kitchen combines warm white oak millwork with crisp white solid surface accents. The sink is highlighted by a glass backsplash with an operable window, while a bar-height counter at the peninsula encourages guests to congregate in the heart of the home.
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The new sink is by American Standard and the faucet is by Blanco. Forbo Marmoleum in the Graphic pattern in a colorway called Domino covers the floor.
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
The fully stocked kitchen can be found in the Clubhouse.
Solid wood shelves can be a great way to add contrast and texture a kitchen, especially an all-white one. If you're looking to add more fun pops of personality, opt for decorative brackets.
A skylight brightens to kitchen.
A small kitchenette and dining room is located the the windows.
Kitchen
In this home in Queens, NYC, O’Neill Rose Architects designed a fun sky blue island and backsplash made of painted glass.
The "bar" area houses all of the service sections like the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room.
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