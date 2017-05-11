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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen White Cabinets Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Interior design photographers Lauren Pressey, Amy Bartlam, and Tessa Neustadt teach you how to prepare for—and execute—a flawless home photoshoot.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
The Dune cabin features a loft space overlooking a dinette, which can be converted into an additional bed.
The Perezes drink home brewed beer at the kitchen table, which folds down from the wall; the table's underside serves as a chalkboard when folded up.
A wood-framed chalkboard folds down from a wall in the kitchen and provides more counter space and a dining area. The open wood shelving was crafted from a beloved table that did not fit in the tiny home.
Three taps at one end of the kitchen pour carbonated water and beer that the couple brews at home.
White-painted pine shiplap and wood ceiling beams lend texture on the interior, where pale gray cabinetry offsets wood-like vinyl flooring.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
Joel crafted open shelves made of oak for the large kitchen, where Emma likes to cook and bake with Isla and Ivy.
More beadboard paneling and cabinets accessorized with retro knobs and drawer pulls maintain the traditional feel of the home, while modern updates include Soapstone countertops, a sleek faucet, and new appliances including a Dacor range and Summit fridge.
Norske Mikrohus built cabinetry and drawers below the kitchen counters, omitting upper cabinetry in an effort to create spaciousness for the interior.
Vilde features plenty of windows so as to flood the interior with sunlight and connect the home to the natural landscape.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
"We have a surprising amount of cabinetry for a kitchen of this size and we utilize all of it," Shaffer says.
Wood counters from Ikea and live-edge salvaged wood shelves from Salvage Works in Portland add warmth and texture in the light-filled kitchen.
"Our house is so white and bright and greenery makes it feel cozier," Shaffer says. "Plants are a great way to improve air quality and bring the outdoors inside. I work at a small plant shop so it's difficult not to come home with a new plant every week. Last time I counted, there were over forty plants in this little place."
White-painted tongue-and-groove pine walls and a ceiling contrast with dark laminate floors, creating a bright and warm aesthetic for Katherine and Shelby's tiny home in Portland.
The smallest cabin measures just 16 feet long, providing space for a tiny kitchen and nook bed.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds customizable, eco-friendly compact dwellings. They offer two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy—with a base price of $55,000. The company also offers tiny home shells starting at $17,000. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
Espresso-colored wood accents and white-painted shiplap lend a crisp look to the interior of the Modern model.
The chic contemporary kitchen features custom Wenge African hardwood with handcrafted stainless steel cabinetry. The free-standing, stainless steel buffet has a bar overhang and features a Travertine countertop. High-end appliances include a Gaggenau built-in convection rotisserie/pizza oven and gas cooktop, a Viking Professional dual burner, and a SubZero refrigerator.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
NOEM integrated the mechanical systems behind a purple screen for users to access. This “hub” is the first thing visible upon opening the front door.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
The double sink.
The home also features a double farmhouse sink and high-end stainless steel appliances.
Here is a peek at the center island with breakfast-bar seating that allows for casual dining.
The updated chef’s kitchen features lots of workspace and ample storage.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The bus kitchen. Our favorite part is the reclaimed barn board countertop. We scored the rustic original boards at a farm yard sale and refinished them ourselves. Our water pump and fridge run off of our solar battery bank. We kept things really simple in that you don't see a permanent stove/oven. We do use a toaster oven when we're plugged in to shore power (special occasions!) but mainly cook all of our delicious meals on a butane portable stove. It works wonderfully!
The simple white kitchen.
014.CASA PEX
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
“Riftcut oak panels are used in woodworking and on some kitchen walls,” said Tremblay. The design of the cabinets is by Tremblay’s firm, Boom Town, with fabrication by Atelier Boisteck. Stools by Arteriors are lined in front of a granite countertop from Costa Esmeralda.