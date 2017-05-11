Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/backsplashes : marble

Kitchen White Cabinets Marble Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Chairs custom made by Local Local, combined with a vintage Louis Poulsen lamp.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
Detail of the kitchen
The kitchen of this Manhattan pied-à-terre was opened and enlarged; adding a Calacatta Gold marble countertop and backsplash which runs from just under the cabinets to the terrazzo tile floor that matches the counter's creamy tone.
The kitchen, semicircular and foldable coffee table and the Carrara marble rounded backsplash
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
Pros: Marble is elegant, heat resistant, and comes in a range of colors. Cons: Its high price, especially for more unusual types like Calacatta marble (known for its purer white and bolder veining compared to more common marble like Carrara), means that it isn’t an option for everyone. It is also quite high maintenance, requiring regular resealing.
The thrill of a home renovation can quickly be diminished by unforeseen circumstances, stretched budgets, and other unexpected issues. The good news is that most of the time these problems can be mitigated, if not avoided entirely, by keeping an eye out for warning signals. Read on as we go through essential home renovation tips to consider before kicking off your own revamp.
Garcia specified display space, complete with a shelf, behind the Murphy bed, so that it “creates a moment” when the bed is folded down, the architect says.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
The kitchen has a large central island, with the range and workspaces on the right and a huge built-in on the left in front of the stair. A bright, white laminate wall holds the oven and refrigerator. Architect Nicholas Fiore says this element “pumps the brakes a bit” on the white oak shiplap walls and white oak ceiling.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is rift-sawn, dark-stained white oak that complements the ceilings and contrasts with the white walls. The dark-pigmented concrete floors were intentionally left untreated in order to convey a sense of time. “As the home ages, the floor ‘records’ the construction process, foot traffic, wine spilled at birthday parties, drips of olive oil from anniversary dinners, watermarks from relaxing showers, and so on,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “Every action will be subtly set in stone before it’s quickly cleaned up or swept away. Over the years, a patina of life will build up, adding depth and beauty to the interior.”
The kitchen features a marble backsplash and a precisely placed window. The floors and internal walls are also crafted from clay and concrete.
The timber used in the scaffolding and off-cuts from the framing were kept and redeployed for furniture and accents on the walls—such as the timber block in the primary kitchen.
The vintage-modern look is accentuated by an elegantly curved, Calacatta marble backsplash that frames the Lacanche range. The countertop is also Calacatta marble.
Without its former bulky, outdated cabinetry, the new kitchen feels much more spacious. Additional windows and a light color palette creates a breezy feel. The custom-made kitchen island was crafted from Oregon white oak with a Pyrolave (enameled lava stone) countertop. The Balls suspension light is by Parachina. JHID also seamlessly added a period-appropriate, pressed-tin ceiling that looks original to the home.
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
Angelica Becerril prepares food at the kitchen island; the Carrara marble countertop is one of the few luxury materials used in the house.
Terrazzo flooring replaced the existing porcelain tile floor. "The terrazzo floor is about coming up with this lovely texture that wasn’t just polished concrete," explains Carter.
The kitchen island was handcrafted with 30-millimeter Tasmanian Oak half-round dowels. "The [curved form] became a real feature of the house which was mimicked in details such as the timber island and doorway threshold," explains Peake. The countertop is Carrara marble from Avant Stone.
"We always like to do floor-to-ceiling curtains: we feel it's softer and more intentional," says Peake. The light above the island is a Span Linear Pendant from Living Edge.
The cabinet doors are by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Semihandmade on Ikea boxes. The finish style is a modern take on traditional beadboard with cleaner lines and wider spacing.
White Dome Pendant lights from Allied Maker hang above the Caesarstone quartz island. The waterfall edges provide a clean, modern look.
Sarah worked with Cafe Appliances to bring her vision to life. The matte white appliances blend in with the rest of the home and the warm bronze appliance hardware adds just the right metallic accent.
A 36" matte white Cafe Appliance range with metal hardware is paired with a dramatic marble backsplash and concealed range hood with a drywall surround.
Previously, a small bathroom was located off the kitchen space. By relocating the bathroom elsewhere in the home, this freed up space for a large walk-in pantry where all the food and clutter could hide, and even the fridge.
The warmth and softness of the wood ceiling is brought down to the cabinets with elegant touches such as the brass island panels, wood counter stools, and wood hardware.
Paired with white, the wood ceiling is no longer an eye sore but a touch of warmth in this subdued and serene kitchen space.
The entrance from the dining room to the kitchen was opened up considerably with an arched expression, creating a much better flow and unifying the two spaces.
The fresh, minimal kitchen is conveniently located off the dining room. The light-colored cabinets are treated with a high-quality factory spray-painted finish.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
"I’ve been learning that I need an efficient way to group together staples so I can easily see and decide what I need to buy from the grocery store," McGee says. She uses baskets, trays, and crocks to keep everything organized.
In the kitchen, an oak counter warms white lacquered cabinetry and a marble backsplash. "The kitchen was one of the trickiest parts of the flat to design," Petillault says. "[It was located] in the center of the floor plan, one room away from the windows, [so] we decided to blend it into the living room."
The white marble backsplash of this tiny, open kitchen is gracefully juxtaposed against the rustic feel of this 19th-century former banana warehouse conversion in Barcelona.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
This lakeside home in Quebec boasts a white kitchen with an elegant, white marble backsplash that adds just a touch of pizzazz to an otherwise simple and minimalist open kitchen.
A large, marble island is the focal point of this all-white kitchen, with the marble backsplash helping to tie the space together.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
Ample, built-in storage lines the wall and the island. The appliances are from Gaggenau; the faucet from Cea Design.
The all-white, minimalist kitchen is a transitional space between the public and private areas. A marble-topped island is oriented toward the dining room.
By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to open the previously cramped kitchen and add extra cabinetry and counter space. He was also able to make room for a peninsula with a waterfall edge.
The remodeled kitchen features high-end appliances and a marble-wrapped island.
The floating, perforated staircase allows light from a skylight to filter down to the ground floor.
A black marble backsplash, counters and tabletop contrast with white-painted cabinetry in the kitchen-and-dining area.
The angled mezzanine allows for a sunlight-filled kitchen-and-dining space, where oak parquet floors lend warm texture.
Blue-painted ceiling trim and pink velvet-upholstered chairs, from La Redoute, brighten the open-plan kitchen-and-dining area, where the angled edge of the built-in table mimics the mezzanine's edge.
The marble backsplash extends up to the range hood, emphasizing the sense of height in the kitchen.
Spacious and highly functional, the polished kitchen features customized bespoke cabinetry. Built-in benches along a glazed corner provide plentiful seating.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
Open Kitchen
123