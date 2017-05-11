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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : white/appliances : range

Kitchen White Cabinets Range Design Photos and Ideas

Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
The main floor spans 200 square feet, and the loft is 65 square feet.
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
The best kitchen remodels simplify an owner’s life and make efficient use of every available square inch.
A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
“I studied architecture as an undergrad, and even though I’m in interiors now, that education of not overpopulating spaces, of letting the building be seamless, has always carried through for me,” says Caroline.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
The kitchen was designed so that the cooktop is in the Caesarstone-wrapped island, which means the cook can enjoy the view while they work. “I love cooking and looking out,” says Michele.
The kitchen is marked by a variety of textures that include dark walnut and marble.
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
Now available to rent on Airbnb, the revamped 1950s dwelling, known as The Surf Cabin, features airy interiors with laid-back vibes for a breezy weekend getaway.
White Kitchen with High Window
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
Pros: Granite is a very hard substance that is resistant to scratches, heat, and, when sealed, stains as well. Cons: Because granite naturally is porous, it does need to be resealed every 8 to 10 years to maintain its resistance to staining. Its higher price point puts it out of reach in some renovations.
Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Incorporate details that make everyday life easier. “The details of the kitchen are so often underestimated during the design phase,” says Anthony Laney of Laney LA.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
Interior design photographers Lauren Pressey, Amy Bartlam, and Tessa Neustadt teach you how to prepare for—and execute—a flawless home photoshoot.
"The structure of House Tokyo was built with wood, which can still be seen in the interior design of the residence," notes Unemori. "The open-plan kitchen and dining area were placed on the first floor where the spacious overhead area is dominated by the framework's wooden beams."
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
One of the owners is a chef, so the kitchen, featuring HAY Revolver bar stools, naturally takes centerstage. Although it opens to the living room, the imposing butcher block ensures that cooks can be sealed away when maximum concentration is needed.
The family share a love for the color teal, which was already featured in the home. So, when selecting a backsplash tile, teal was the obvious choice. The tiles are locally sourced from Yeomans Bagno & Ceramiche in Eltham.
A short hall connects the kitchen to the bathroom and holds integrated shelving, a wardrobe, and an electrical box. The open stair treads leading up to the sleeping loft save on space and keep sight lines open.
Douglas fir paneling and ceiling beams punctuate the crisp white space, complementing Baltic birch plywood cabinetry and white oak countertops in the kitchen.
Connoisseurs of living tiny, Heather and Kevin Fritz started their own design-build business to offer truly custom solutions.
A small two-burner cooktop and a built-in mini-fridge offer the perfect amount of functionality for the homeowner's needs.
Vermont Danby Marble along the countertops features blue veining that nods to the home's waterfront location. Sliding glass doors open the dining area to the surrounding outdoor space.
The kitchen is designed to prioritize open floor space, which gives owners Elina and Otto options while entertaining.
"Even a simple hardware swap or new lighting can transform a space, so keeping those core materials within a neutral palette allows for flexibility with updates over time," Gebhardt advises. "You really can’t go wrong with white oak, marble, and white-gray cabinetry." In the reimagined kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops meet Boston Arctic white subway tile, punctuated by Rejuvenation hardware. Meritage Hardwood Flooring was used throughout.
A pendant light in the kitchen is a basic light socket combined with an LED Edison bulb.
A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
The updated kitchen pairs Heath tiles with a La Cornue range. A Bluff City pendant by Roll &amp; Hill hangs above the central island, which is capped by Porcelanosa countertops. The Vig bar stools are by BoConcept.
The modest U-shaped kitchen has an open peninsula on one side.
The kitchen was relocated to give the living area more breathing room. A slat detail above the beams bring attention to the preserved roof structure.
A vaulted ceiling interspersed with skylights, in tandem with floor-to-ceiling glass, fills the home with natural light.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
A kitchen island with bar seating provides indoor space for dining; custom-milled cabinets and drawers in the kitchen add ample storage.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
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