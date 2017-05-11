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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/lighting : wall

Kitchen Open Cabinets Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
Alcoves and open shelving in the kitchen allow dishware and other accessories to be on display.
The minimalist kitchen features Fibonacci Stone Pavlova terrazzo counters and backsplash and Australian Sustainable Hardwoods GOODWOOD joinery. An operable mesh screen slides out to "shut down" the kitchen at night.
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
"The wood paneling that surrounds the island is identical to the paneling on the eighth floor test kitchen backsplash,
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
Molineus designed all of the storage units in the apartment, including the lacquered medium-density fiberboard cabinets under the kitchen sink, which is outfitted with a Vola faucet.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
The new kitchen features New Calacatta quartz countertops and backsplash by Stone Designs by Santos. The wall sconces are from an Etsy shop.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The fully stocked kitchen can be found in the Clubhouse.
It is important to remember that just because you use an item regularly doesn't mean it has to be displayed. If the item doesn't match the other kitchenware you're opting to showcase, it won't naturally blend in.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
kitchen