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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Open Cabinets Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The ADU's kitchenette is tucked into one side of the structure, with a ladder leading to a carpeted playroom for the kids. "It's a great example of a family home that doesn't always look like it,
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
An eye-catching black kitchen provides a bold counterpoint to the otherwise light and airy interior palette. LG appliances, Wilsonart quartz counters in Manhattan, Vertical Tube pendants from Castor Design, and Restoration Hardware French T-Back Stools complete the striking space.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
The kitchen backsplash comprises custom speckled white Anchor Ceramics tiles. Brodware taps are installed above a stainless-steel countertop and double sink.
The ceramics on top of the kitchen cabinets are by Judith Salomon.
The minimalist kitchen features Fibonacci Stone Pavlova terrazzo counters and backsplash and Australian Sustainable Hardwoods GOODWOOD joinery. An operable mesh screen slides out to "shut down" the kitchen at night.
The kitchen displays cabinetry painted a shade of deep green accented by rose-gold hardware. The couple sourced the cabinetry for free from an ad on Craigslist. Beyond, a sliding barn door ($80) leads to the bathroom.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
The kitchen of this New York City bachelor pad boasts a countertop and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, for a sleek and continuous look.
In the kitchen, a glass backsplash is one of many connections to the outdoors. The Hee barstools are by Hay and the Highline pendant light is by Rakumba Lighting Australia.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Pallets, packing fillets, and cross-laminated timber factory offcuts were repurposed as joinery fittings, including the doors, cupboards and countertops in the kitchen.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
The rustic wood used for the open shelving was sourced locally, and a carpenter based in the area made the cabinetry.
Molly preparing food in the kitchen. A Crane Light by Andrew Neyer hangs over the countertop, which is accompanied by a pair of Nerd stools by Muuto.
A band of windows wraps around the kitchen to bring the outdoors into the kitchen, which is outfitted with Piacere equipment.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
Open shelving provides a rustic touch and a place to store some of the family's beautiful kitchenware.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The minimalist kitchen is in keeping with the rest of the home: It has clean lines, few details, and that same classic contrast between black and white. The custom joinery is by Orana with fixtures by Roger Seller. The countertops are made of custom-cut Limestone.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
The industrial use of building materials continues to the interior closets, cupboards, and kitchen area.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
The kitchen was designed to blend with the open floor plan. The SMEG refrigerator was chosen to feel like a piece of furniture and many of the household items add a sculptural quality.
The bright, airy kitchen combines warm white oak millwork with crisp white solid surface accents. The sink is highlighted by a glass backsplash with an operable window, while a bar-height counter at the peninsula encourages guests to congregate in the heart of the home.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The cabins come stocked with snacks for purchase, including coffee, teas, pasta, s’mores, and popcorn.
The open plan kitchen on the ground floor.
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
kitchen
kitchen
Custom floating shelves and a book shelf under a movable island counter cleans a fuss-free, streamlined look in this kitchen.