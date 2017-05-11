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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Open Cabinets Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
Fitted out in custom concrete bench tops are Voodoo by Colour Concrete Systems and custom shelving, the luxury kitchen was built with integrated appliances for a streamlined appearance.
kitchen