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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/counters : tile

Kitchen Open Cabinets Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.