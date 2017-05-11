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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Open Cabinets Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Amos Goldreich lighting and hairpin stools add a bold touch to the serene space.
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The remodelled kitchen.