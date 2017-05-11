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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/counters : laminate

Kitchen Open Cabinets Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for cooking, which is done via a small convection oven that was gifted, and an induction cooktop that cost $40.
The kitchen displays cabinetry painted a shade of deep green accented by rose-gold hardware. The couple sourced the cabinetry for free from an ad on Craigslist. Beyond, a sliding barn door ($80) leads to the bathroom.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
Open shelving provides a rustic touch and a place to store some of the family's beautiful kitchenware.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
A small kitchenette and dining room is located the the windows.