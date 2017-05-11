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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/counters : granite

Kitchen Open Cabinets Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

"We contrasted the linearity of the etched granite by curving the island edges and introducing fridge panels with hand-carved pulls,
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
Existing Thermador appliances were used in the kitchen, alongside a dark granite stone that Nye found for the countertops. Bride's Veil by Phase Design stools sit under Terho by Mater pendant lights.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The view from the kitchen towards the bedroom and bathroom.
The kitchen has an induction cooktop from Jenn-Air, a work station sink, and a dark granite countertop.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
kitchen